US issues level-3 travel advisory for Saudi Arabia
What's the story
The United States has issued a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for Saudi Arabia. The decision comes amid concerns over Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting US interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and Saudi laws on social media activity. The advisory also includes a separate Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for the Yemen border region due to heightened security risks.
Security risks
Advisory issued due to missile, drone attacks
According to the advisory, following the onset of hostilities between the US and Iran, there has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile "attacks" from Iran.
The US claimed that Iran has launched missile and drone strikes into Saudi Arabia, targeting cities, infrastructure, airports, military bases, and diplomatic and energy facilities.
The advisory highlights that falling debris from intercepted weapons could pose a risk to Americans in the region.
Travel restrictions
Restrictions on US government employees
The advisory also imposes travel restrictions on US government employees in Saudi Arabia. They are prohibited from traveling within 32km of the Yemen border and have limited access to Qatif, Jizan, Asir, and Najran.
The State Department also warns that terrorist attacks could happen with little or no warning, targeting airports, military facilities, energy sites, hotels, transport hubs, tourist spots, and crowded places.
Social media
Americans warned about Saudi Arabia's strict social media laws
The advisory further warns Americans about Saudi Arabia's strict laws on social media activity.
It said authorities may detain people over online posts considered critical, offensive, or disruptive to public order.
The State Department said some US citizens have been arrested over social media activity, including content posted before entering the country.
Under Saudi cybercrime and terrorism laws, penalties can include lengthy prison sentences.