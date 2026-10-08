US issues subpoenas to 9 universities over J-1 pay gaps
World
The US government is looking into nine major universities, including Harvard and Yale, over claims they used the J-1 visa program to pay foreign researchers less than Americans doing the same jobs.
Vice President JD Vance said subpoenas have gone out as part of this probe, aiming to address possible wage exploitation.
VP Vance cites $20,000-$48,000 pay gaps
Vance pointed out cases where foreign researchers made $20,000 to $48,000 less than their American colleagues.
Other schools like MIT and the University of Pittsburgh are also being investigated.
He is urging Congress to fix these loopholes so the J-1 program attracts global talent without shortchanging anyone on fair pay.