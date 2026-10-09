US issues travel alert after King Khalid International Airport attacks
After recent attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, the US mission in Saudi Arabia has put out a travel alert for Americans.
Amid the threat posed by Houthi hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting civilian airports, travelers are being told to expect possible flight delays or cancelations and airspace closures.
If you are flying soon, especially anywhere near the Yemen border, it is smart to double-check your plans and stay alert.
US restricts employees, urges travel caution
US government employees now need special permission to use the airport or visit certain regions like Jizan, Asir, Najran, Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. They are also not allowed within 32km of the Yemen border.
Regular and emergency consular services remained available for US citizens.
The State Department is urging all Americans in Saudi Arabia to reconsider travel to the country right now and keep up with local news for any new updates.