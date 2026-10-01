US judge blocks Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B fee again
World
A US judge has once again stopped the $100,000 fee for H-1B visas that was pushed by US President Donald Trump.
The latest ruling, made on September 30, says the fee can't move forward because proper procedures weren't followed, echoing a similar decision from earlier this year.
Relief for Indian tech H-1B professionals
The blocked fee is a big relief for Indian professionals, who get most of these tech-focused visas.
The Trump team tried to extend (and even make permanent) the hefty charge, but legal challenges are still ongoing.
For now, both skilled workers and the US companies that rely on them can breathe a little easier.