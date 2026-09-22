Musk's SpaceX can now acquire wildlife refuge land in Texas
What's the story
A US federal judge has refused to block the Donald Trump administration from transferring over 700 acres of wildlife refuge land to SpaceX. The decision comes as part of a land swap deal in Texas. The ruling was issued by US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr, who dismissed the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction against the exchange.
Legal proceedings
Plaintiffs failed to prove ecological risks: Judge
Judge Rodriguez said the plaintiffs failed to prove that the land transfer would increase ecological risks in a Gulf Coast region already affected by Elon Musk's rocket operations.
The deal, approved by the US Fish and Wildlife Service in June, involves SpaceX giving up 683 acres of its own land for federal land in the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
Ecological significance
Wildlife refuge home to animal habitats and historical landmarks
The 103,000-acre wildlife refuge stretches across four counties along the Texas border and is home to animal habitats and historical landmarks.
The land SpaceX would acquire is closer to its launchpad near the US-Mexico border.
However, environmental groups have expressed concerns over this swap, calling it a gift of public lands to SpaceX that could lead to destruction of this wildlife refuge.
Ongoing litigation
We will continue to fight, says CBD spokesperson
Laiken Jordahl, a spokesperson for the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the lawsuit along with other opponents including tribal groups, said they will continue to fight this decision.
He stressed that these lands hold immense spiritual, historical, as well as conservation value for the people and wildlife of South Texas.
The lawsuit seeks to stop the exchange amid fears from SpaceX opponents in the area over lost access to beaches and concerns over exploding rockets.
Judicial perspective
Deal could be delayed if injunction is granted, warns judge
The judge noted that the plaintiffs provided "relatively weak" evidence of environmental harm.
He said that while they rightly argue that preserving wildlife and historical lands furthers the public interest, they didn't present any evidence showing that the property will suffer aesthetic, environmental, cultural or historical degradation during this lawsuit.
Additionally, he warned a preliminary injunction could force changes to SpaceX's development plans and make it harder for the company to meet its milestones and contractual obligations.