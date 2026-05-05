US military's vital Boeing KC-135 aircraft goes missing over Qatar

A Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, a vital aerial refueling aircraft of the United States military, has gone missing over Qatar. The aircraft had taken off from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was on a mission in the Middle East when it issued a "7700" distress signal. This emergency code indicates an in-flight emergency.

Emergency details Aircraft issued '7700' distress signal before disappearing The aircraft was reportedly on a mission in support of ongoing military operations when it went missing. Flight tracking data showed the plane flying in a circular pattern before starting its descent for landing. The exact cause of the emergency remains unclear, and there has been no official confirmation linking the incident to hostile action.

Past incident Similar incident occurred in Iraq in March In March, a similar aircraft was lost in an Iranian attack in western Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, had claimed responsibility for the attack in March. They stated they shot down the aircraft "in defense of our country's sovereignty and airspace," as per Reuters.

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Aircraft details What is KC-135 Stratotanker? The KC-135 Stratotanker is a military aircraft that uses four turbofan engines mounted under swept wings. It is primarily used for aerial refueling and has been part of US Air Force operations for over 60 years. The aircraft can also carry passengers and equipment, support aeromedical evacuation missions, and transport injured or ill patients using specialized medical pallets.

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