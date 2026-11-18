The Minuteman III has been America's go-to land-based nuclear weapon for over 50 years, but it is set to be replaced by the new Sentinel missile (though that upgrade is running late).

Even though the test happened right before the summit, US officials say it was planned long ago and is not meant as a message.

With the New START treaty expired and China building up its arsenal, all eyes are on whether these three can find common ground on arms control.