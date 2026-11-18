US launches Minuteman III from California before Trump-Putin-Xi nuclear summit
The US launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California on November 17, 2026, just two days before President Trump meets with Russia's Putin and China's Xi in Shenzhen.
The summit is a big deal, as the leaders are set to discuss nuclear weapons control at a time when there is no active treaty keeping arsenals in check.
Sentinel replacement running late
The Minuteman III has been America's go-to land-based nuclear weapon for over 50 years, but it is set to be replaced by the new Sentinel missile (though that upgrade is running late).
Even though the test happened right before the summit, US officials say it was planned long ago and is not meant as a message.
With the New START treaty expired and China building up its arsenal, all eyes are on whether these three can find common ground on arms control.