US lawmakers ask FBI to call Aurora shooting hate crime
More than 100 US lawmakers are urging the FBI to treat a recent shooting attempt at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, as a hate crime.
The attack, carried out by a 19-year-old whose shotgun jammed, was stopped by luck.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and others made their appeal in a letter to the FBI director on October 20.
Letter faults Trump administration for stereotyping
In their letter, lawmakers criticized the Trump administration's messaging for reinforcing racial and religious stereotypes, like a post from the Department of Homeland Security targeting a Sikh individual.
They also pointed to a sharp rise in anti-South Asian content online (up 240%) and growing threats against Indian American communities.
Their message: investigate possible racial motives, look into how online platforms play a role, and do more to keep places of worship safe.