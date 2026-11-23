US lawmakers criticize NVIDIA for reappointing Jensen Huang as CEO
NVIDIA's choice to bring back Jensen Huang as CEO has upset several US lawmakers.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the move "reckless," saying it could risk national security and pushed for new laws to control chip exports to China.
So far, NVIDIA has not responded publicly.
Jensen Huang linked to alleged spy
Huang is also under scrutiny for alleged connections to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.
He agreed to a closed-door interview with three House committees, slated for December 1, as pressure grows for NVIDIA to explain its leadership decisions and show it is serious about security.
Lawmakers from both parties want more transparency and are questioning why the company is not distancing itself from Huang amid these concerns.