US loses measles elimination status after over 5,000 cases
The US just lost its measles elimination status, with more than 5,000 cases reported this year. Pennsylvania alone saw more than 1,500.
Health officials say the spike is a wake-up call about how easily preventable diseases can make a comeback when vaccination rates drop.
CDC: Kindergarten vaccination rate 92.4% 2025-26
Changes to vaccine policies during the Trump administration have weakened confidence among many parents.
Although Kennedy has made recent comments about vaccines, his earlier mixed messages haven't helped public trust.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says only 92.4% of kindergarten children got their shots during the 2025-26 school year, short of the 95% needed to keep outbreaks in check.