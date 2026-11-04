US midterm election results: All the historic firsts
What's the story
The 2026 United States elections have made history with several groundbreaking wins, from the first Black woman governor and the first out gay male US senator to the first Muslim senator. Keisha Lance Bottoms is set to become Georgia's first Black and female governor, and the nation's first Black female governor. Chris Pappas has won in New Hampshire, making him the first openly gay male senator in US history. Byron Donalds is also projected to become Florida's first Black governor.
Continued diversity
More historic wins
In the South Carolina Senate race, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican incumbent Darline Graham, becoming its first elected female US senator.
Gina Hinojosa is projected to become Texas's first Hispanic governor, unseating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott who has served almost 12 years in office.
Melat Kiros is projected to become Colorado's first Black woman elected to Congress, while Adam Hamawy is projected to become New Jersey's first Muslim congressman after winning in the 12th Congressional District.
More firsts
More historic wins
Meanwhile, Democrat Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed is poised to be the first-ever Muslim senator after winning the Michigan Senate election.
Claire Valdez is projected to become New York's first Native American congresswoman after winning the state's 7th Congressional District.
Amy Acton is projected to become Ohio's first woman elected governor and the first Democrat to win since 2006.
Xavier Becerra is projected to become California's first elected Latino governor, succeeding Gavin Newsom.