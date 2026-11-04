US midterm election results: All the historic firsts 

In the South Carolina Senate race, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican incumbent Darline Graham, becoming its first elected female US senator.

Gina Hinojosa is projected to become Texas's first Hispanic governor, unseating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott who has served almost 12 years in office.

Melat Kiros is projected to become Colorado's first Black woman elected to Congress, while Adam Hamawy is projected to become New Jersey's first Muslim congressman after winning in the 12th Congressional District.