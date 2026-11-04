US midterm results: Democrats win control of House of Representatives
What's the story
Democrats have won control of the House of Representatives. NBC News projected Democrats to win approximately 244 House seats, well beyond the 218 needed to secure a majority, while CBS projected it to win at least 218 seats. The Democrats also flipped their second Senate seat, winning South Carolina after North Carolina's former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper beat Trump-endorsed former Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley in the North Carolina Senate race. Democrat Annie Andrews defeated GOP Senator Darline Graham in the South Carolina Senate race.
Election stakes
Election a referendum on Trump's presidency
The midterm elections will decide all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats. Governorships in 36 states are also up for grabs.
Democrats need to gain three House seats and a net four Senate seats to take control of both chambers from Republicans.
The election is seen as a referendum on Trump's presidency amid rising living costs and conflicts abroad.
Senate battle
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate
While Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, Democrats are defending competitive seats such as Michigan, where the state's internal dispute saw Congresswoman Haley Stevens back Republican Mike Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed.
Decision Desk HQ's final forecast predicts 241 House seats for Democrats and a narrower 52-48 majority in the Senate.
Election wins
Democrat Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate seat
Democrat Jon Ossoff has won reelection to the US Senate from Georgia, defeating Republican Mike Collins.
Chris Pappas also retained New Hampshire's US Senate seat for Democrats by defeating John E. Sununu.
Other Democratic Senate victories include Juliana Stratton (Illinois), Edward Markey (Massachusetts), and Cory Booker (New Jersey).
House and governor victories
House and gubernatorial victories for Democrats
In the House of Representatives, Suhas Subramanyam (Virginia), Sanford Bishop (Georgia), and Shontel Brown (Ohio) were among the Democrats who won reelection.
Republican James Comer also retained his seat in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District.
The governorships saw Democratic JB Pritzker (Illinois), Maura Healey (Massachusetts), Wes Moore (Maryland), and Josh Shapiro (Pennsylvania) winning reelection.