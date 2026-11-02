US midterms could reshape immigration rules affecting Indian workers
The US midterm elections on November 3 could shake up immigration rules, especially for Indian workers hoping to work or settle in the US
If Democrats win control of Congress, they might slow down or block new restrictive immigration laws, but Trump-era policies would mostly stick around.
Indian IT companies like Infosys and TCS are already feeling the pressure from stricter green card and visa rules.
H-1B bills propose 3-year pause
Two big bills (the Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act and the End H-1B Abuse Act) could make it even tougher for Indian professionals.
These proposals could close employer loopholes, add heavy fees, and even impose a three-year pause on new H-1B visas.
If Republicans keep their majority, these changes could move forward more easily; if Democrats win, expect more debate and possible delays on tough new rules.