US midterms: Democrats expected in House, Kentucky yields early clues
It's election night in the US and all eyes are on the midterms as control of Congress hangs in the balance.
Results won't come all at once: Kentucky's 6th District is among the earliest to close at 6pm ET, giving us early clues.
While a Democratic win in the House is expected, tight Senate races like Alaska might keep us guessing past Election Day.
Georgia governor race neck and neck
Georgia and South Carolina are especially interesting this year: Georgia's governor's race is neck-and-neck, and South Carolina's Senate seat is held by Sen. Lindsey Graham and is competitive.
Big states like Texas and Michigan close polls by 9pm ET, which could shape who controls the Senate.
If things stay close, California's famously slow counting means we might be waiting a bit longer for final results, just like we saw back in 2022.