10 US aircraft land in Israel amid Iran war preparations
What's the story
Ten United States Air Force (USAF) transport aircraft have landed at Israeli Air Force (IAF) bases in southern Israel. The move is part of a larger Middle East air convoy transferring military equipment across the region, Israel's KAN News reported on Thursday. The planes, which came from Fort Bliss base in Texas, are likely carrying air defense systems to protect regional assets amid rising tensions with Iran.
Missile resupply
Aircraft likely replenishing US interceptor missiles in Israel
The report suggests that these aircraft are likely replenishing US interceptor missiles in Israel on systems like Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot.
Fort Bliss base is home to one of the largest air defense stockpiles of the US military.
Other aircraft from the convoy have also landed in Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
Coordination efforts
US and Israel closely coordinating on Iran situation
An Israeli source told KAN News that the US and Israel are closely coordinating on the situation with Iran.
The source said, "Although a decision has not yet been made on the matter, the Americans and Israel are preparing for any decision that [US] President [Donald] Trump makes."
Additional reports cited by KAN News said that US forces across the Middle East are replenishing their weapons stockpiles.
Military preparations
American troops ordered to leave region
Some American troops have also been ordered to leave the region, reports say.
However, it is still unclear which specific transport aircraft arrived in Israel, although they are likely C-5 million Super Galaxys or C-17 Globemaster IIIs capable of carrying such heavy cargo.
The WSJ earlier reported that the US has told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.