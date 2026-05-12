New $1 coin honors Steve Jobs and Apple's innovation era

The United States Mint is set to release a special $1 coin in 2026, honoring the legacy of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs . The coin will be part of the American Innovation $1 Coin series and will feature an image of a young Jobs against a backdrop of Northern California's oak-covered rolling hills. The design also includes the words "Steve Jobs" and "Make Something Wonderful."

State endorsement California Governor and Mint Director lauded Jobs's achievements California Governor Gavin Newsom has praised Jobs's innovative spirit, calling him a true embodiment of California's entrepreneurial ethos. "The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Steve Jobs embodied the best of California, creating the future we all know today," he said in a press release. Mint Director Paul Hollis also lauded Jobs as a "remarkable innovator" who changed global communication.

Design details Coin design inspired by Jobs's quote The coin's design is a nod to a famous quote from Jobs during an internal Apple meeting on October 23, 2007. The complete quote reads: "There's lots of ways to be as a person and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways but one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there."

Advertisement

Purchase information How to get your hands on the limited-edition coin The Steve Jobs dollar coin will be available for purchase on the United States Mint website from May 12, 2026. Buyers can choose between a roll of 25 coins or a bag of 100 coins, with prices starting at $61 and $154.5, respectively. However, orders are limited to 10 per household for both options.

Advertisement