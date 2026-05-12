New $1 coin honors Steve Jobs and Apple's innovation era
What's the story
The United States Mint is set to release a special $1 coin in 2026, honoring the legacy of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs. The coin will be part of the American Innovation $1 Coin series and will feature an image of a young Jobs against a backdrop of Northern California's oak-covered rolling hills. The design also includes the words "Steve Jobs" and "Make Something Wonderful."
State endorsement
California Governor and Mint Director lauded Jobs's achievements
California Governor Gavin Newsom has praised Jobs's innovative spirit, calling him a true embodiment of California's entrepreneurial ethos. "The innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Steve Jobs embodied the best of California, creating the future we all know today," he said in a press release. Mint Director Paul Hollis also lauded Jobs as a "remarkable innovator" who changed global communication.
Design details
Coin design inspired by Jobs's quote
The coin's design is a nod to a famous quote from Jobs during an internal Apple meeting on October 23, 2007. The complete quote reads: "There's lots of ways to be as a person and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways but one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there."
Purchase information
How to get your hands on the limited-edition coin
The Steve Jobs dollar coin will be available for purchase on the United States Mint website from May 12, 2026. Buyers can choose between a roll of 25 coins or a bag of 100 coins, with prices starting at $61 and $154.5, respectively. However, orders are limited to 10 per household for both options.
Series overview
American Innovation $1 Coin series
The American Innovation $1 Coin series was launched in 2018 to honor American innovation and contributions by individuals or groups. Each coin represents a different state, territory or the District of Columbia, with California's coin being the latest addition. Other states honored include Pennsylvania for the Polio vaccine, New Jersey for the lightbulb and Texas for the International Space Station.