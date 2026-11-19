US moves USS George Washington from Persian Gulf, analysts warn
The US is moving the USS George Washington aircraft carrier out of the Persian Gulf, leaving just two American carriers in the region.
This shake-up could leave the US without any carrier presence in the western Pacific, a gap analysts said they worried could be exploited by China.
At the same time, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived to boost US presence and give President Trump more options if things heat up with Iran.
CENTCOM photo confirms 3 carrier groups
US Central Command shared a photo of both ships together, confirming these moves.
With three carrier groups now in the Middle East (a strategy last seen back in 2003 during the invasion of Iraq), the US is clearly shifting its military approach in a big way.