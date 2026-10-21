US moves USS Theodore Roosevelt, 13th MEU to West Asia
World
The US is moving the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to West Asia, swapping in for the USS George Washington.
This boost in military presence comes as part of ongoing preparations for escalation in West Asia, with the Roosevelt set to join another US carrier already stationed there by late November.
Tensions with Iran could spike after the November 3, 2026 midterms
This move follows concerns that tensions with Iran could spike after the November 3, 2026 midterms.
Fox News's Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffen notes President Trump might rely on these forces if things heat up with Iran.
Plus, about 3,000 US troops are currently working in Israel, showing just how much the US is adjusting its strategy as things shift on the ground.