US networks boycott coverage of Trump after White House ban
What's the story
In a rare move, major United States television networks have decided to boycott coverage of President Donald Trump. The decision comes after Trump banned three prominent outlets, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, from the White House. The top five US broadcasters, ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC, have stopped "pool" coverage in solidarity with CNN.
Statement issued
Networks issue joint statement
The networks have issued a joint statement, saying, "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting."
The boycott means there will be no television coverage of Trump's United Nations General Assembly trip in New York, where he was due to meet a number of foreign leaders.
Legal action
CNN, MS now sue Trump
CNN, Politico, and MS NOW have filed a lawsuit against Trump, seeking to overturn the ban. They argue that the ban violates their First Amendment rights.
The organizations termed the ban "a direct assault on the First Amendment" in a court filing.
Trump has not explained what led to this decision, but stated it was "really just cumulative stories over the last two years."
President's response
Trump's defense and 'Trump TV'
Despite the backlash, Trump has defended his decision. He called the media a "cancer" and said he was not attacking the free press but "FAKE NEWS."
Vice President JD Vance accused the banned outlets of spreading "left-wing propaganda."
The White House has since launched its own online channel, "Trump TV," to stream events without traditional media coverage.
Broader impact
Other media outlets join boycott
Other media outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the Associated Press have also joined the boycott.
They refused to publish images taken by the White House photography pool until midnight ET.
This included Trump's departure on Marine One and his events at the United Nations in New York.
On Friday, Trump warned that other outlets could face a similar fate, without saying which.