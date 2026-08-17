Ex-US lawmaker claims Trump administration considering nuclear weapons against Iran
What's the story
Former United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has alleged that the Trump administration is considering using nuclear weapons against Iran. She made the claim in a post on social media platform X, saying, "They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings." "I'm not speculating, I know. And it's pure evil," she wrote but did not provide any evidence to back her allegation.
Nuclear risk
Greene warns of global conflict
Greene has been a vocal critic of US military involvement in Iran. She cautioned that using nuclear weapons could lead to a larger global conflict.
"The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945, on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, immediately killing 110,000 people...total deaths reached 214,000 by the end of the year..."
She continued, "But the extreme suffering continued for the Japanese people from radiation sickness, skyrocketing cancer rates....generational birth defects."
Twitter Post
Read her post here
They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings.— Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) August 16, 2026
Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.
And it’s pure evil.
The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and…
Military criticism
Congresswoman urges Americans to speak out
Greene also slammed the US military campaign against Iran, saying it led to control over the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.
"And now our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran even though Trump claims he's won the war like 40 times," and says the US controls Hormuz.
"People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity," she added.
Iranian reaction
Allegations come amid rising tensions between US and Iran
She added that current leaders would be held responsible by history if a nuclear conflict were to occur.
The allegations come as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to simmer.
Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami has announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier. He said the amount would be doubled if an Iranian woman carried out the act.