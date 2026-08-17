Ex-US lawmaker claims Trump administration considering nuclear weapons against Iran

Greene has been a vocal critic of US military involvement in Iran. She cautioned that using nuclear weapons could lead to a larger global conflict.

"The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945, on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, immediately killing 110,000 people...total deaths reached 214,000 by the end of the year..."

She continued, "But the extreme suffering continued for the Japanese people from radiation sickness, skyrocketing cancer rates....generational birth defects."