US offers $15 million for IRGC money tips after $10 million reward
The US is offering $15 million for tips on how Iran's IRGC moves its money, a big push to block funds that fuel Iran's military activities.
This follows August's $10 million reward for information on top IRGC commanders, as the US tries to tighten the screws on Iran's access to weapons and technology.
US sanctions 10 Iran weapons suppliers
On top of the reward, the US just hit 10 people and groups with new sanctions for helping supply weapons to Iran, with the targets based in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.
More entities and individuals are also being targeted as part of a bigger effort with allies to cut off Tehran from key technology and cash, to dismantle Iran's weapons procurement networks and restrict the flow of goods, technology, financing, and services that could support the country's military activities.