US orders nonemergency government staff and families to leave Saudi
The US is telling its citizens in Saudi Arabia to be extra careful right now, thanks to recent Houthi missile and drone attacks.
There's a real risk of airport disruptions and threats to important infrastructure, so non-emergency government employees and their family members have already been told to leave the country as of October 23.
US embassy issues travel safety guidance
If you're an American in Saudi Arabia, double-check your flight status: some airports are seeing delays, though King Khalid International has partly reopened.
The embassy suggests using private cars or busses if you need to get around.
Also, don't film or share information about missile and drone interceptions and their impact sites, avoid big crowds, and stay alert.
Emergency help is still available if you need it.