US panel USCIRF alleges 130 million voter removals targeted Muslims
A US government panel, USCIRF, claims India is targeting Muslims by removing them from voter rolls, calling it the biggest revision ever, with 130 million names cut.
The panel's chair, Asif Mahmood, said the government is "targeting Muslim citizens by removing them from voter rolls, calling them 'foreigners,' and now illegally deporting them."
Protests have broken out as critics say this move could silence many non-BJP voters.
India says removals administrative, appeals available
India's Election Commission says these changes are about clearing out duplicate or ineligible voters, not about religion.
People who think they were wrongly removed can appeal.
India's Foreign Ministry has dismissed the US criticism as politically motivated, while debates over discrimination and fairness continue to heat up.