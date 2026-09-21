Trump admin readied warplanes, bombs for striking Houthis, then u-turned
What's the story
The United States was reportedly on the verge of launching airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, following a request for help from Saudi Arabia. However, President Donald Trump abruptly changed his mind at the last minute. According to The New York Times, target lists had been approved and bombs were being loaded onto warplanes when Trump decided to back out of the mission.
Strategic dilemma
Trump initially hesitant but later asked Pentagon to prepare
For over two weeks, Trump had been considering Saudi requests for US military support as Houthi troops quickly expanded their control on strategically significant territory close to the Red Sea.
He almost gave the green signal last Thursday when Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler and a key US ally, called Trump and again pressed him to act against the Houthis, according to administration officials.
Official statement
No airstrikes planned against Houthis
Earlier, Trump had told his advisors that he wasn't keen on getting involved in this conflict. However, after MBS's call, he asked Pentagon officials to prepare for airstrikes.
But by Sunday, Trump changed his position again, at least for the time being.
According to the report, Trump changed his plans as commanders "approved target lists, troops were loading bombs onto US warplanes selected for the missions and the wave of attacks was just about to begin."
Regional tensions
No statement on stance reversal
No statement has been issued by the White House on Trump changing his stance, but a senior official maintained that "the US has a defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, and we will always defend our allies."
Another senior official said that most of the president's inner circle is either "deeply skeptical or outright opposed to joining the Saudi fight against the Houthis, especially given the existing strains facing the US military in the war with Iran."
Diplomatic communication
Houthis agreed not to attack us, Trump claims
After the decision reversal, Trump told Fox News the Iran-backed Houthis have agreed not to attack the US. He said, "The Houthis called us and they don't want to fight with us."
According to the network's reporter, Washington is "in constant communication with the Houthis and that they've agreed not to fight the US."
Meanwhile, governments across the Middle East are bracing for an escalation of violence after Iran claimed intelligence warned of a renewed bombing campaign by the US.
IRGC
'Very big things are going to be happening'
On Sunday, Trump cut short a weekend visit to the Camp David presidential retreat, with no explanation.
Trump reportedly told a Fox News reporter, "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future," and that the options he was considering were "wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically or making a deal."
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that if an attack does take place, "all US bases and interests in the region will become targets."