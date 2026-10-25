US President Donald Trump may attack Iran but seeks diplomacy

US President Donald Trump has suggested he might take military action against Iran, but also says he hopes for a diplomatic solution.

His main goal: make sure Iran never gets nuclear weapons, and find a fix that actually lasts.

As he put it, "There's a possibility I will (attack Iran). There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. But the problem is, will they hold the deal?" or "I may have to finish it off, or maybe they'll make a deal," but either way, he wants something permanent.