US President Donald Trump may attack Iran but seeks diplomacy
US President Donald Trump has suggested he might take military action against Iran, but also says he hopes for a diplomatic solution.
His main goal: make sure Iran never gets nuclear weapons, and find a fix that actually lasts.
As he put it, "There's a possibility I will (attack Iran). There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. But the problem is, will they hold the deal?" or "I may have to finish it off, or maybe they'll make a deal," but either way, he wants something permanent.
U.S.-Iran tensions risk Hormuz oil shipments
The ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions have been shaking up the Middle East since February 2026.
Trump mentioned more oil shipments moving through the crucial Strait of Hormuz during this time (though he didn't share exact numbers).
Since this waterway is vital for global oil trade, any trouble here could hit the world economy hard.