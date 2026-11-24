US probes cyberattacks on about 50 oil and energy tankers
The US is looking into a wave of cyberattacks (suspected to be from Iran) that targeted about 50 oil and energy tankers.
The hackers sent bomb threats to ships carrying explosives, sparking real worries about possible disruptions in major shipping lanes.
While Iran is the main suspect, some officials think Russia might also be involved.
All this comes as tensions between the US and Iran are already running high.
Coast Guard deploys cyber protection teams
To deal with these attacks, the US Coast Guard has sent out cyber protection teams to help keep incoming ships safe.
The hackers took advantage of weaknesses in Fortinet routers used on many vessels, specifically hitting ships like VL Prosperity, which received a ransom note, and Vivit Africa, which received a bomb threat.
These incidents are a wake-up call for better cybersecurity in global shipping, something that matters for everyone who relies on smooth trade across oceans.