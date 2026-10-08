US proposes $70,000 fee for foreign students seeking temporary work 

The move, the DHS said, is aimed at reducing the influx of cheap labor into the US and making it easier for American workers to compete in the job market.

The proposed rule would impose $70,000 fee on students seeking initial OPT and a $30,000 fee on those seeking subsequent OPT.

A DHS spokesperson said, "OTP was never meant to be a back door into the American workforce, a subsidy for cheap labor, or...prize for those who game the system."