US proposes $70,000 fee for foreign students seeking temporary work
What's the story
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a $70,000 fee for F-1 nonimmigrant students who want to participate in Optional Practical Training (OPT). OPT allows students to work in jobs related to their major during or after their time in school. Students are generally eligible for one year of work after their graduation, though certain science, technology, engineering and math majors are eligible for an additional two years.
Fee rationale
'OPT was never meant to be a back door'
The move, the DHS said, is aimed at reducing the influx of cheap labor into the US and making it easier for American workers to compete in the job market.
The proposed rule would impose $70,000 fee on students seeking initial OPT and a $30,000 fee on those seeking subsequent OPT.
A DHS spokesperson said, "OTP was never meant to be a back door into the American workforce, a subsidy for cheap labor, or...prize for those who game the system."
Program overview
Current rules for OPT
The spokesperson added that DHS is "upskilling OPT" to require foreign students to justify their worth to employers.
Currently, eligible F-1 nonimmigrant students can participate in OPT if their employment is directly related to their major area of study.
They must receive a recommendation from their designated school official (DSO) and apply for employment authorization with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Program oversight
Proposed fees and oversight
The DHS said its proposed rule comes after fraud and abuse identified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).
"As more F-1 nonimmigrant students have participated in OPT, SEVP has encountered schools, designated school officials, employers, and F-1 nonimmigrant students engaged in schemes to exploit current regulations, including problematic worksites and 'pay-to-stay' visa schemes," it said.
Under the proposed rule, SEVP-certified schools would be required to pay the fee before recommending students for OPT in SEVIS.
Comment period
Public comment period and information dissemination
The DHS has opened a public comment period from October 8 to November 9 on the proposed rule.
After this period, the department will review all comments and may revise the rule accordingly.
"DHS is now setting a fee to ensure employers, students, and institutions are engaging in appropriate activities consistent with admission as an F-1 nonimmigrant," the agency said.
Those who enroll are currently expected to pay around $500.