US quietly negotiates 3 new military bases in Greenland: Report
What's the story
The United States is in advanced discussions with Denmark to expand its military presence in Greenland, the BBC reported. The proposed plan includes establishing three new bases in southern Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. The discussions have reportedly been ongoing for months and are aimed at resolving a diplomatic crisis triggered by President Donald Trump's controversial comments about seizing control of Greenland.
Diplomatic talks
Denmark confirms ongoing diplomatic discussions with the US
Denmark's foreign ministry has confirmed that talks with the US are underway. A spokesperson was quoted as saying, "There is an ongoing diplomatic track with the United States. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not go into further detail at this time." The proposed bases would focus on monitoring Russian and Chinese maritime activity in the GIUK Gap, a strategic area between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom.
Base proposal
Proposed bases to be recognized as US sovereign territory
US officials have proposed that the new military bases be recognized as US sovereign territory, the report said, citing a source. However, the exact number of bases is still under negotiation, and the final number could change. One base could be established in Narsarsuaq, on the site of a former US military base with existing infrastructure. This would allow for cheaper upgrades instead of building new facilities from scratch.
Ongoing negotiations
The US currently has 1 military base in Greenland
The US currently has one military base in Greenland, the Pituffik Space Base. This base monitors missiles for NORAD but isn't equipped for maritime surveillance. Negotiators are trying to reach a compromise under a 1951 security agreement between the US and Denmark, which allows military expansions with Danish approval. The Danish government has historically supported such expansions without rejecting requests from the United States.