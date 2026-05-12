US quietly negotiates 3 new military bases in Greenland: Report

The United States is in advanced discussions with Denmark to expand its military presence in Greenland, the BBC reported. The proposed plan includes establishing three new bases in southern Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. The discussions have reportedly been ongoing for months and are aimed at resolving a diplomatic crisis triggered by President Donald Trump 's controversial comments about seizing control of Greenland.

Diplomatic talks Denmark confirms ongoing diplomatic discussions with the US Denmark's foreign ministry has confirmed that talks with the US are underway. A spokesperson was quoted as saying, "There is an ongoing diplomatic track with the United States. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not go into further detail at this time." The proposed bases would focus on monitoring Russian and Chinese maritime activity in the GIUK Gap, a strategic area between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom.

Base proposal Proposed bases to be recognized as US sovereign territory US officials have proposed that the new military bases be recognized as US sovereign territory, the report said, citing a source. However, the exact number of bases is still under negotiation, and the final number could change. One base could be established in Narsarsuaq, on the site of a former US military base with existing infrastructure. This would allow for cheaper upgrades instead of building new facilities from scratch.

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