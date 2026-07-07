US alarmed over China's nuclear warhead test in Pacific
What's the story
The United States has expressed alarm over China's nuclear program after the latter test-fired a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean. The launch, which took place on Monday, is part of China's rapid military modernization efforts. This comes two years after China fired an intercontinental ballistic missile near French Polynesia, the first such launch in over four decades.
US statement
US slams China for 'opaque' nuclear weapons buildup
The United States has slammed China for its nuclear weapons buildup, calling it "rapid and opaque." State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said this development is a major concern for both the region and the world. He added that while the US is working hard to prevent nuclear proliferation, China seems to be moving in the opposite direction. "Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world," he said in a statement.
Diplomatic appeal
US urges China to join arms control talks
The US has called on China to participate in meaningful arms control discussions. The State Department also urged Beijing to establish a regular notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches. This comes after the expiration of New START, the last major arms control pact with Russia, as the US seeks a new agreement that includes China.
Military advancement
Analysts warn of China's growing nuclear capabilities
Analysts believe that the recent missile test shows China's growing ability to strike the US mainland. Lyle Morris from the Asia Society Policy Institute said it indicates a move toward a more survivable and longer-range sea-based nuclear deterrent capability. It shows China's navy "is capable of targeting the....United States from bastions close to Chinese waters." The launch was reportedly notified to Pacific nations two hours before it took place, but it remains unclear if the US was informed in advance.
Defense statement
China defends missile test, says 'relevant countries were informed'
China defended its missile test as a routine part of its annual military training. Chinese navy spokesperson Wang Xuemeng said "relevant countries were informed in advance." Monitors said that the rocket fired appeared to land near the Solomon Islands, which had signed a "secretive security deal" with China in 2022.