US alarmed over China's nuclear warhead test in Pacific

US statement

US slams China for 'opaque' nuclear weapons buildup

The United States has slammed China for its nuclear weapons buildup, calling it "rapid and opaque." State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said this development is a major concern for both the region and the world. He added that while the US is working hard to prevent nuclear proliferation, China seems to be moving in the opposite direction. "Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world," he said in a statement.