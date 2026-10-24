US reduces diplomatic personnel after memo warns of Iran attacks
World
The October 23 memo obtained by Axios says Iran's efforts to attack American citizens overseas, especially in the Middle East, have reached "advanced stages."
Because of these threats, the US is reducing personnel at several diplomatic missions in places like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to keep people safe.
Jay Clayton urges more information sharing
Jay Clayton urged more information sharing with staff at risk.
This comes after similar security steps in other Middle Eastern countries and ongoing worries about the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and Iranian terror plots.
President Donald Trump raised the possibility of further military action, but for now, reducing the US diplomatic footprint and keeping only essential staff at certain missions overseas is the priority.