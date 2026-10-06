US bombers pulled from UK base over 'Iran-linked threat': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that American B-1 bombers were pulled back from a United Kingdom airbase due to an "Iran-linked threat." The decision was taken after a suspected terror plot at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base in England. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "We had an idea that there might be a threat, and why would I leave them there?"
Security concerns
Bombers redeployed to home bases in US: Pentagon
The Pentagon has confirmed that the bombers were redeployed to their home bases in the US. This comes after an investigation into a suspected terror attack at RAF Fairford.
The decision to move the bombers was taken as a precautionary measure, given possible Iranian involvement in terrorism against the United States, according to Vice President JD Vance.
Investigation update
Briton arrested over suspected terror plot
Last week, a dual British-Iranian national was arrested in London on suspicion of planning a terror attack. Six other people were detained and later released as investigations continue.
The American B-1 bombers had recently participated in strikes against Iran before their redeployment from RAF Fairford, according to a report by Reuters.
Official statements
No direct connection between withdrawal and Iranian plot: Rubio
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that there was no direct connection between the bombers' withdrawal and the suspected Iranian plot.
He emphasized, "It's not unusual to see movement of assets to different parts of the world based on exercises, redeployments, people changing out and new people coming in, new planes coming in and old planes going out."
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed allegations of Tehran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford airbase.