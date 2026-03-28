US report warns Pakistan still sheltering terrorist groups targeting India

A United States Congressional Research Service (CRS) report has revealed that Pakistan continues to provide sanctuary to several terrorist organizations, including those targeting India and Kashmir. The report noted that despite years of military operations and policy measures, these groups "continue to operate on Pakistani soil." Among the active India-focused groups are Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), linked to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

Rising violence Pakistan terrorism deaths spike to 4,001 The report also highlighted a sharp increase in terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan, which have risen annually since 2019. The number of fatalities has increased annually, "spiking to 4,001 in 2025, the highest toll in 11 years." This surge is attributed to a resurgence of militancy after the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Terrorism impact CRS: Pakistan most impacted by terrorism The CRS report described Pakistan as the country "most impacted by terrorism," showing a resurgence of militancy since 2021. Most of these groups are motivated by Islamist extremist ideology and can be classified into five broad categories: globally oriented, Afghanistan-oriented, India- and Kashmir-oriented, domestically focused, and sectarian outfits. Al Qaeda continues to operate in the region despite its core being degraded and maintains alliances with other extremist organizations.

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