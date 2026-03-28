US report warns Pakistan still sheltering terrorist groups targeting India
What's the story
A United States Congressional Research Service (CRS) report has revealed that Pakistan continues to provide sanctuary to several terrorist organizations, including those targeting India and Kashmir. The report noted that despite years of military operations and policy measures, these groups "continue to operate on Pakistani soil." Among the active India-focused groups are Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), linked to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.
Rising violence
Pakistan terrorism deaths spike to 4,001
The report also highlighted a sharp increase in terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan, which have risen annually since 2019. The number of fatalities has increased annually, "spiking to 4,001 in 2025, the highest toll in 11 years." This surge is attributed to a resurgence of militancy after the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.
Terrorism impact
CRS: Pakistan most impacted by terrorism
The CRS report described Pakistan as the country "most impacted by terrorism," showing a resurgence of militancy since 2021. Most of these groups are motivated by Islamist extremist ideology and can be classified into five broad categories: globally oriented, Afghanistan-oriented, India- and Kashmir-oriented, domestically focused, and sectarian outfits. Al Qaeda continues to operate in the region despite its core being degraded and maintains alliances with other extremist organizations.
IS affiliate
Islamic State Khorasan and TTP active
The report also mentioned that the Islamic State's regional affiliate, Islamic State-Khorasan Province, is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan with an estimated "4,000-6,000 fighters." Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan is described as "the deadliest terrorist group operating in Pakistan," with an estimated 2,500-5,000 fighters aiming to overthrow the Pakistani state and impose Sharia law. The CRS is an independent research arm of the US Congress that prepares periodic reports on various issues to help members of Congress make informed decisions.