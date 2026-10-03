US requires $10,000-$20,000 bonds for B-1/B-2 applicants from 50 countries
World
The US just rolled out a new visa bond policy for travelers from 50 countries; if you're applying for a B-1/B-2 (business or tourist) visa, you might have to pay a refundable bond of $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000.
The idea is to cut down on people overstaying their visas.
Good news for Indian applicants: India isn't affected by this change.
Visa bond payments required via Pay.gov
Countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal are on the list.
To follow the new rule, applicants fill out an online form and pay the bond through Pay.gov. It can be paid by you or someone else, but it doesn't guarantee you'll get the visa.
Plus, travel is only allowed through commercial airports; private flights and seaports are off-limits under this program.