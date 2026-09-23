US requires public social media for I TN TD applicants
Starting October 1, 2026, if you're applying for certain US visas, like I visas for foreign media, TN visas for eligible Canadian and Mexican professionals seeking temporary entry to the US under the USMCA, or TD visas for spouses and eligible dependents of TN visa holders, you'll need to set your social media profiles to public.
The US State Department says this change will help them check eligibility and spot any potential security risks by looking at what's online.
Screening already used for other visas
This isn't totally new: social media screening already happens for other visa types like H-1B workers, F-1 and M-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and more.
The State Department points out that reviewing your online presence is just one part of a bigger background check.
Basically, the US is stepping up its use of online info to get a fuller picture of who's applying.