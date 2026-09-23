US requires public social media for I TN TD applicants

Starting October 1, 2026, if you're applying for certain US visas, like I visas for foreign media, TN visas for eligible Canadian and Mexican professionals seeking temporary entry to the US under the USMCA, or TD visas for spouses and eligible dependents of TN visa holders, you'll need to set your social media profiles to public.

The US State Department says this change will help them check eligibility and spot any potential security risks by looking at what's online.