US responds to Iran offer to reopen Strait of Hormuz
The US has officially answered Iran's latest plan to end the ongoing conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil.
This update came from Iran's government on Wednesday, showing that talks are still alive after President Trump previously turned down an earlier offer.
Iran's foreign minister briefed the president about the US response, so diplomacy is definitely still in play.
Iran demands ceasefire and sanctions lift
At the heart of these talks is the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants a regional ceasefire, access to its frozen assets, and an end to oil sanctions.
The US says shipments are still moving through Hormuz, but Iran insists security threats have basically closed off the strait.
Iranian officials warn that if their concerns aren't taken seriously, key infrastructure in the region could be at risk.
Qatar helps keep US Iran talks
Qatar is helping both sides keep talking and hopefully find some middle ground.
The US response marks a step forward for diplomacy and highlights how important ongoing dialogue is for keeping things stable in this tense region.