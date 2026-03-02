US and Israel are using these weapons to strike Iran

The United States has launched a major military operation against Iran , dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," with Israel participating in coordinated attacks. The operation targeted key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, as well as ex-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released details of the advanced weaponry used in these strikes. Let's take a look.

Weaponry B-2 bombers and LUCAS drones Among the arsenal used were the $2 billion B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which targeted hardened underground Iranian missile facilities. The operation also saw the first combat use of low-cost one-way attack drones, called LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System), modeled after Iranian Shahed drones. These drones are manufactured by Spektreworks and cost around $35,000 each.

Additional assets Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets The US also deployed Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, which are long-range precision-guided cruise missiles launched from sea platforms. The F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets were also part of the operation. The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter capable of carrying precision-guided munitions, while the F/A-18 can conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Advertisement