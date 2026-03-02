US and Israel are using these weapons to strike Iran
What's the story
The United States has launched a major military operation against Iran, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," with Israel participating in coordinated attacks. The operation targeted key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, as well as ex-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released details of the advanced weaponry used in these strikes. Let's take a look.
Weaponry
B-2 bombers and LUCAS drones
Among the arsenal used were the $2 billion B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which targeted hardened underground Iranian missile facilities. The operation also saw the first combat use of low-cost one-way attack drones, called LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System), modeled after Iranian Shahed drones. These drones are manufactured by Spektreworks and cost around $35,000 each.
Additional assets
Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets
The US also deployed Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, which are long-range precision-guided cruise missiles launched from sea platforms. The F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets were also part of the operation. The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter capable of carrying precision-guided munitions, while the F/A-18 can conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
Goals
A look at Operation Epic Fury
Operation Epic Fury was launched on February 27 with the aim of eliminating immediate threats to American forces and allies in the Middle East. The operation also sought to send a strong message regarding Iran's nuclear activities.