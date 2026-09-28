US rolls out stricter H-1B rules for laid-off workers

The US is rolling out stricter rules for companies that want to hire H-1B visa workers, especially if they've laid off American employees.

Vice President JD Vance said the goal is to make sure companies aren't just swapping out local workers for foreign hires, saying, "If you're laying off American workers, you shouldn't be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them."

The move lines up with the Trump administration's push to keep the program focused on supporting US jobs.