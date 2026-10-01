US runs Nevada high-explosive non-nuclear test to detect low-yield blasts
World
The US just ran a high-explosive, non-nuclear test at its Nevada site, aiming to get better at spotting sneaky nuclear blasts that are tough to detect.
The National Nuclear Security Administration used chemical explosives and radiotracers in this experiment, hoping to catch even the quietest low-yield detonations.
US accuses China of nuclear testing
This test comes as the US accuses China of secretly testing nukes, a claim China strongly denies, calling it "entirely unfounded."
With international trust shaky, the US wants stronger monitoring tools and better science behind nuclear detection, all part of a push for tighter arms control and global security.