US Russia and China race to deploy lunar nuclear reactors
World
The US Russia, and China are all trying to be first to put nuclear reactors on the Moon, a big step for future lunar bases.
NASA hopes to have its reactor ready for launch near the lunar south pole by December 2030, while Russia aims to deliver a reactor by 2036 as part of its lunar partnership with China.
HALEU shortage, Selena reactor, safety warnings
NASA's plan relies on a special HALEU fuel that's in short supply in the US while Russia's Selena reactor draws on old space experience but still faces issues like landing heavy tech safely and keeping things cool.
Past accidents, like a Soviet satellite crash in 1978 that spread radioactive debris, remind everyone why strong safety rules are a must for any space mission using nuclear power.