US sanctions 10 people and companies aiding Iran weapons networks
World
The US just sanctioned 10 people and companies for helping Iran get weapons, targeting networks in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.
This move is part of President Trump's push to pressure Iran to resolve an ongoing conflict that started back in February.
Treasury: Sanctions cut Iran military support
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says these sanctions are all about cutting off support for Iran's military.
The crackdown is part of "Operation Economic Outcast," launched in August, which aims to block Iran's global money flow.
So far, it's hit Iran's economy hard (the rial has dropped to record lows) even as diplomatic exchanges involving Qatar and Pakistan have continued, with the two sides yet to reach an agreement on ending the war.