US sanctions 17 vessels linked to Iran's shadow fleet
World
The US just hit 17 additional vessels linked to Iran's shadow fleet with new sanctions, accusing them of illegally moving oil and gas out of the country.
This is all part of "Operation Economic Outcast," a push to cut off money flowing to Iran's government during a conflict that's been dragging on for over seven months.
These ships operate under different flags and have helped move millions of barrels from Iran.
Scott Bessent says financially starve Iran
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the plan is to financially starve Iran's regime.
The US believes money from these shipments funds the government and its allies in the region.
By targeting these vessels, Washington hopes to block a source of cash and put pressure on its economy and influence in ongoing conflicts.