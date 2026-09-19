Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, India faces 100% tariff risk
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has signed a new sanctions bill against Russia and Iran. The legislation, titled the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," was passed by the Republican-led House of Representatives with a vote of 262-159. Named after late Senator Lindsey Graham, an ardent supporter of Ukraine who died in July after visiting Kyiv, this law could impose up to 100% tariffs on countries importing Russian oil and gas.
Legislation impact
Legislation aims to cut off financial resources for Russia's war
The legislation aims to cut off the financial resources fueling Russia's war in Ukraine. It targets Russian officials, banks, energy interests, and foreign entities backing Moscow's military operations.
The law gives Trump the power to impose tariffs on countries trading with Russia in a bid to reduce their consumption of Russian oil and gas.
Tariff implications
Bill mandates tariffs of up to 500% on Russian products
The House Ways and Means Committee has said the legislation mandates tariffs of up to 500% on Russian products.
It also allows for duties of up to 100% on products from countries covered by its Russian oil and gas purchase provisions.
An amendment by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer specifically mentions 10 nations, China, India, UAE, Turkiye, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, and Slovakia, for potential tariffs under the bill's secondary provisions.
Trade protection
New tariff threat looms over India
India is now faced with a new tariff threat after Trump signed the Russia sanctions bill into law.
If Trump decides to impose the 100% tariff on India, it would be in addition to the existing 10% tariff on imports from New Delhi for not doing enough to curb goods made with forced labor.
However, the exact impact of these new tariffs on Indian exports will only be known after the US announces specific rates.
Energy security
India committed to ensuring energy security through diversified sourcing
India's foreign ministry has reiterated its commitment to ensuring energy security for its people through diversified sourcing and market dynamics.
The ministry said that high-level discussions had taken place regarding India's oil trade with Russia and its implications for bilateral relations and international energy markets.
While most Republican lawmakers backed the legislation, many privately urged party leaders to remove new tariff powers from the bill over concerns of rising prices.