US sanctions Mumbai companies and 5 Indian nationals over petroleum

These sanctions are part of a wider US effort (called Operation Economic Outcast) to cut off one of Iran's most critical revenue streams by targeting its oil trade.

The State Department says the named companies helped funnel large sums to Iran's regime, while the individuals were associated with the firms.

Samudra Marine Services has until October 23, 2026, to wrap up its operations, while the US also hit 17 more entities and ships trying to dodge these rules.