US SC overturns 91-year precedent, strengthens Trump's firing power 

Independence questioned

Questions raised about independence of other federal agencies

The ruling also raises questions about the independence of other federal agencies like the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Consumer Product Safety Commission. These agencies were created with some degree of independence from the White House, following the Supreme Court's decision in the 1935 Humphrey's Executor, which laid the groundwork for certain agencies across the executive branch to enjoy a degree of independence. They oversee vast swaths of American life, including labor disputes, federal employee rights, workplace discrimination, among others.