US Secretary Rubio calls Mumbai India's 'financial heart and soul'
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped by Mumbai on Tuesday, calling it India's "financial heart and soul."
He said seeing Mumbai up close is key to understanding just how big and important India's economy really is.
For Rubio, traveling across different regions, rather than just sticking to the capital, is a way to get a feel for what makes India tick.
Rubio visit emphasizes trade investment cooperation
Rubio's trip is part of a bigger push from the US to strengthen ties with India, especially around business and strategy.
He pointed out that more frequent visits like this help keep both countries connected as they work together on trade, investment, and cooperation through the Quad partnership.