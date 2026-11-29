US seeks reviews for H-1B L-1 O-1 TN E extensions
The US is looking to shake up its visa extension rules for H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN, and E visas.
If approved, immigration officers would no longer have to stick with previous extension approvals. They could take a fresh look at each case every time.
This could make the process less predictable for people hoping to stay and work in the US.
Thousands more document requests possible
Expect more paperwork and longer waits.
The proposed changes could lead to thousands more requests for extra documents each year, slowing down approvals and possibly affecting work plans or travel.
Employers will need to be extra careful with documentation, even if nothing about the job has changed.