US Senate passes Baaja bill raising AI data center costs
The US Senate just passed the Baaja bill, which means A.I. data centers would now have to cover a bigger share of their electricity and infrastructure costs if the bill becomes law.
Lawmakers hope this move will help keep regular people's utility bills from going up as these massive data hubs use more power.
The bill also aims to speed up building new energy projects, so the country can handle growing demand.
Trump backs Baaja amid review concerns
Baaja also changes how quickly new energy projects get approved by putting stricter deadlines on environmental reviews, meant to cut delays but raising concerns among some Democrats and environmentalists about possible boosts in fossil fuel infrastructure.
President Trump is backing the bill, calling it key for US energy independence.
Next up: it heads to the House, and if it passes there, Trump says he's ready to sign it into law.