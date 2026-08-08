US Senate passes Russian sanctions bill that targets India, China
What's the story
The United States Senate has passed a major sanctions bill targeting Russia's energy revenues amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The legislation, named the "Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," imposes 100% tariffs on the world's top five purchasers of Russian oil or gas, including India and China. It also targets secret maritime networks that are used to circumvent Western embargoes.
Political response
Concerns over Trump's tariff powers
The Senate approved the bill with an 86-11 vote, sending it to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
The bill received bipartisan support, with only Rand Paul of Kentucky opposing it from the Republican side, along with 10 Democrats.
Other Republicans praised the bill, with Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, saying, "This could finally bring Russia to the negotiating table and end this conflict between Russia and Ukraine."
International reaction
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen welcome the sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the sanctions, saying they would help end Russia's aggression. He thanked both political parties and all Americans for their support.
"Adopting the....Act certainly helps increase pressure on the aggressor to bring this insane Russian war against our independence and our people to an end," he said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the move, calling it a step toward draining Russia's resources for its unwinnable war.
Legislative process
Bill would impose new sanctions and visa bans on Putin
The legislation would impose new sanctions and visa bans on Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, and key military leaders, as well as tariffs of up to 500% on the country's exports.
It would also empower Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on items from the top five Russian oil and gas importers.
The House of Representatives will take up the matter after its summer recess ends in early September.