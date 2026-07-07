'Remember who Pakistan...': US Senator warns over Islamabad's mediation role

Mediation concerns

Republican Senator Graham expresses reservations about Pakistan

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had earlier expressed his reservations about Pakistan as a mediator, citing its long-standing animosity toward Israel and Iranian military aircraft being housed on Pakistani air bases. "It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic," Graham said. He also referred to Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif's comments about not trusting Israel in relation to the Abraham Accords.