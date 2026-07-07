'Remember who Pakistan...': US Senator warns over Islamabad's mediation role
What's the story
United States Senator Rick Scott has raised concerns over Pakistan's potential role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran. The skepticism comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at his funeral. "We need to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this," Scott said on social media platform X.
Mediation doubts
Scott questions Pakistan's credibility
Scott further questioned Pakistan's credibility, recalling Osama bin Laden's decade-long hideout in the country and how they "selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians." He also compared Islamabad's mediation capabilities to those of Qatar, which he has accused of harboring Hamas. "They're no better qualified to 'mediate' this than the Hamas-harboring Qataris," he added.
Twitter Post
US Senator's post on Pakistan's role as mediator
We need to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 6, 2026
We’re talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the Prime Minister just praised the genocidal mass… https://t.co/7SRIGGwyI1
Controversial tribute
Sharif praises Khamenei, calls Iran 'brotherly country'
Sharif had called Khamenei a "great scholar and leader" at the funeral, praising his resilience and commitment to Iran. He also emphasized Pakistan's close ties with Iran. "Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries, and our hearts beat together," he said. Fox News commentator Mark Levin slammed Sharif's remarks, saying: "THIS CLOWN WAS ONE OF OUR MEDIATORS WITH IRAN! It seems unimaginable."
Mediation concerns
Republican Senator Graham expresses reservations about Pakistan
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had earlier expressed his reservations about Pakistan as a mediator, citing its long-standing animosity toward Israel and Iranian military aircraft being housed on Pakistani air bases. "It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic," Graham said. He also referred to Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif's comments about not trusting Israel in relation to the Abraham Accords.
Diplomatic discussions
Islamabad being considered as venue for US-Iran talks
Despite the criticism, Islamabad is reportedly being considered as the venue for the next round of technical-level talks between American and Iranian officials. The talks would focus on building on a recent ceasefire agreement and addressing Iran's nuclear program and regional security concerns. This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny over Pakistan's role in mediating tensions between Washington and Tehran.