US sends feedback via Qatar on Iran 7-day trust-building proposal
The US has sent feedback to Iran on a new seven-day trust-building proposal, aiming to ease tensions between the two countries.
The plan was presented by Iran last week and the feedback was conveyed through Qatari mediators in Doha, but the main sticking point is how each side should take its steps, and in what order.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will now take these comments back to Tehran for more talks.
Proposal addresses Strait of Hormuz reopening
Iran's proposal also touches on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which had been a major point of disagreement before.
Qatar is still working hard as a go-between, helping both sides try to agree on the sequence of actions.
This round of talks builds on a June cease-fire deal and could be an important move toward safer waters and better U.S.-Iran relations.